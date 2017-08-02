GUJRANWALA - The District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital administration once again placed a dead body along with a patient on the same bed due to shortage of beds, which caused tension for the attendants here on Tuesday.

A woman namely Razia died in the hospital meanwhile a male patient was shifted to DHQ Hospital and the doctors placed him with the dead body at the same bed. When the family protested, the doctors replied that there are shortage of beds thus the patient was placed with a dead body.

RALLY: The PML-N held a rally in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif here at Mandial Warriach in which hundreds of party workers participated. They chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. Addressing the rally, PML-N leader Mian Mazhar said that the court’s decision against Mian Nawaz Sharif is not according to the facts, people of the country are well known about the reality and they shall reply in the next general election.

MASS WEDDING: Fifteen couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony held by Salmani Hair Dressers Association here on Tuesday. The newlywed couples have been provided with dowry worth Rs100,000 each while participants served with meal and cold drinks.