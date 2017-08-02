Former federal minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Karachi president Dr Asim Hussain appeared before an accountability court today.

While talking to media after his appearance, he attributed what happened to him as a classic example of bad law. He said that this was not the way white collar crimes were dealt with across the world.

Dr Hussain made a statement about the recent disqualification Nawaz Sharif. He said that Article 62, 63 of the constitution is a very indefinable term to address the disqualification. He asserted on the importance of making amendments in the working of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in targeting the white collar crimes.

On August 26th, 2015, Dr Hussain, who was serving as a chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commission, was picked up by Ranger personnel on the allegations that his offences fell within the domain of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.

He was kept in the Rangers’ preventive detention for 90 days after which he was handed over to the police and a case was registered against him and others. The charges filed were that he had been treating and harbouring suspected terrorists, political militants and gangsters at his hospital on the request of Rauf Siddiqui, Wasim Akhtar and Saleem Shahzad of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM); Pak Sarzameen Party president Anis Kaimkhani; PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel, and Pasban’s Usman Moazzam.

His case was later transferred to NAB who investigated him about his involvement in corruption. One of the two corruption cases were concerned with causing loss of Rs462.5 billion by allegedly misusing his powers. The other was related to processing gas from five fields in lower Sindh without conducting an open auction, incurring a huge loss of Rs17.34bn to the national exchequer.

After a little over 19 months in detention, the close aide of Asif Zardari was released from a sub-jail set up for him at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on March 31.

He was granted bail in two corruption references filed by NAB for allegedly causing huge losses to the national exchequer through corrupt practices.