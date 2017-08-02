Islamabad - The Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday decided to present the draft electoral reforms bill before the current session of the house for approval.

The Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms approved Election Bill- 2017 in consultation with different parliamentary parties last month.

Last week, Senator Ishaq Dar told the media that the 34-member electoral reforms committee has finalized the bill after hectic efforts and two year consultation on the matter.

He said that as many as 25 meetings of the main committee were held in two years while 93 meetings of the sub-committee were also held during the period.

Some political parties, however, had written dissent notes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf representatives expressed reservation on the constitution of the caretaker government and the formation of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the new proposed law.

Jamat-e-Islami had reservations on biometrics system and right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting of the Advisory Committee held at the Parliament House with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair, decided that Tuesday session would be adjourned after election of Leader of the House. The house will again meet Friday morning at 10.30

It was decided that present session will continue till Friday August 1.