SHEIKHUPURA - A female litigant was shot dead by the proclaimed offenders wanted in the murder case of her brother here on Tuesday.

Victim Riasta Bibi’s brother was gunned killed by proclaimed offender Nasir alias Nasri and Qaisar. The victim was only complainant pursuing the case while the POs were forcing her to refrain from pursuing the case. However, she did not follow their threats and continued the proceeding.

On Tuesday, the POs entered the woman’s house located Gagyana Bhattian and shot her dead. Farooqabad Sadar police have started investigation. The social circles have condemned the deteriorated law and order situation and demanded the law enforcers arrest the culprits. DEMAND: Citizen Welfare Society Chairman Allah Yar Bhatti in a statement said as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified by the apex court, the existence of PML-N was also unjustified.

He said that the party was registered in the name of Nawaz Sharif. The chairman demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan issue an order stopping the activities of the party under the label of PML-N. In this connection, a fresh order should also be passed to get registered another party without the name of Nawaz Sharif.