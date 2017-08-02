KARACHI: Gunshots were heard today in Karachi’s Landhi area when a domestic dispute turned deadly for a grandson.

The firing also wounded the man’s granddaughter, daughter-in-law and his own son.

The wanted radical, identified as Anwar Suleman aka 'Anu', was wanted for four cases including terrorism.

Meanwhile, at least nine suspects including a terrorist were taken into custody after the police’s overnight raids in different areas of Karachi, including Manghopir, Sakhan, Abbas Town and Garden.

Police officials said, “At least two suspects were arrested from Sakhan area and arms and drugs were recovered from them.” The suspects had been involved in drug dealing and street crimes too.

Police arrested at least two suspects and recovered weapons as well as a stolen motorcycle from them during a raid in Manghopir.

In Garden area, four suspects involved in street crimes, robbery and drug dealing were successfully busted by police who repossessed arms and drugs from the apprehended individuals.

According to SSP Malir, during a search operation the police got hold of a terrorist in Abbas Town today.