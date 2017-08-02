LAHORE: Roof collapse incidents in Attock, Jhelum and Okara due to massive rainfall result in 3 deaths while 14 people sustained injuries.

When the roof of a damaged house tumbled down in Renala Khurd area of Okara, a woman met her demise while a child got severely injured. On the other hand, one man was killed and four others were wounded after they came under the debris of roof collapse in Dhok Wahab Deen area of Jhelum.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old girl also died after falling in nullah situated in Attock’s Hassan Abdal area.

Furthermore, after flooding occurred in Sialkot’s nullah Palko and Narowal’s seasonal Nullah, several villages and linking roads were flooded.

Similarly, Peshawar’s roads also got flooded after heavy rain. Not to mention, the water has also concentrated itself in front of District Nazim and Radio Pakistan’s offices.

Besides this, the rain water also destructed the properties of people after it entered the residences in Gul Bahar, Ganj and Kohati Gate.