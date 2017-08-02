The disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today was heard by the Supreme Court today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking Imran’s disqualification for concealing his assets and the ‘foreign funding’ of his party is the reason that the case is being conducted under a three-judge bench.

The bench is headed by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprises Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab.

The court observed on yesterday’s hearing that nobody could be dismounted from their position in the Parliament for filing a false declaration regarding party funds.

Under the Political Parties Act, the chief justice recognized that no one could be barred out for filing a fake certificate regarding party funds. Furthermore he said that, “In the Representation of Peoples Act, nothing is mentioned regarding the consequence of filing a false declaration of party assets.

Accusations by the PML-N leader’s counsel, that the PTI received funds from suspicious sources thus its chief should be disqualified for not being ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’ as he hid the true sources of party funds, were being answered by the three-member bench.