ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that insecurity of respect and honour among women in certain political parties was a daub on politics.

Expressing serious concerns over the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, Bilawal pledged that the PPP would not allow any harm to the rights and respect of womenfolk.

In a statement, the PPP chief said that the party of Benazir Bhutto would continue to raise voice for the protection of women. He said that the accusations of Ayesha Gulalai Wazir against her former leadership should be investigated in-depth.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PPP senator Dr Karim Khawaja in a statement said Imran Khan had no political training and he did not respect his party workers.

“It is very unfortunate that after two former wives now his party legislator is also questioning his integrity and calling him a characterless person. PPP respects its workers especially women workers because this party had a leader like Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar called on Bilawal here and discussed the political situation.

Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Munawwar Ali Talpur Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Aitezaz Ahsan, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar attended the meeting. Syed Murad Ali Shah also briefed Bilawal about the development projects in Sindh, said a PPP statement.