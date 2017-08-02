SADIQABAD - An IT library, established under special directives from the Lahore High Court (LHC), was inaugurated in Sadiqabad here the other day.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Justice Munir Khan Shaheed Hall where Additional District and Sessions Judge Akhtar Hussain Kalyar handed over the library equipment including computers, printer, Wifi system, CPU and LCD to the office-bearers of Tehsil Bar Association (TBA).

Addressing the participants, ADSJ Akhtar Hussain said that the library will help lawyers study different court verdicts. It will also help them mitigate litigants’ woes though deep study of cases, he pointed out.

TBA president Shabir Ahmed, General Secretary Jaam Fakhruddin, Vice President Talib Bhatti, Spokesman Abdur Rauf and civil judges attended the ceremony.

OFFICE-BEARERS SELECTED

Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat (JAT), during a meeting for the party’s organisation at Sanjarpur unit level, selected Abrar Hashmi as president and Abid Bhai as general secretary here the other day.

Ahmed Raza Shahid was selected as chief organiser of the party at Sanjarpur. All the office-bearers were selected with mutual consultation of the party bigwigs.

Speaking on the occasion, JAT tehsil amir Qari Nazim Hussain Saeedi said that the party has been organising at brisk pace in Tehsil Sadiqabad. He said that the new office-bearers have been tasked with strengthening the party network in the area. The new office-bearers pledged to come to the party’s leadership. The participants also prayed for progress and development of the country.