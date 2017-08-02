PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing described false and intense accusations from Ayesha Gulalai as an attempt to earn cheap publicity.

PTI women wing asked Gulalai to seek forgiveness over unjustifiable allegations or else Jirga (a tribal council) would be sent to her home.

“Imran Khan respects all women and as far as text messages are taken into consideration, he does not own a blackberry. These allegations have hurt sentiments of PTI workers,” said Zareen Zia.

Zareen inquired why Gulalai did not show vicious messages before media and added that burden of proof lies on Gulalai and stated that later launched allegations against Khattak without even working with him.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak termed allegations of Ayesha Gulalai as an attack to disparage provincial government.