Supreme Court has appointed Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan as supervisory judge for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against Sharif family.

According to details, Justice Ijaz will supervise the proceedings and investigation development by NAB.

Justice Ejaz Afazal will preside the proceedings in absence of Justice Ijaz, Supreme Court sources stated. Five-member bench of Panama Leaks case suggested Justice Ijaz's name to Chief Justice of Pakistan.

On July 28th, in its final verdict, Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered NAB to file corruption references against Sharif family. NAB has decided to file four corruption references against Sharif family and Senator Ishaq Dar in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The references would be filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif; his children Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Nawaz; son-in-law Muhammad Safdar; former finance minister and father-in-law of his youngest daughter, Ishaq Dar, and others named by the Supreme Court in its Panamagate ruling in the Accountability Court, Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

The references will be filed against charges of corruption against the Sharif family, Dar as well as Sheikh Saeed, Musa Ghani, Kashif Masood Qazi, Javaid Kiyani and Saeed Ahmed and other individuals who have any direct or indirect connection with the actions of the Sharif family.

The NAB has also constituted a five-member investigation team headed by Additional Director M Rizwan, which will carry out the investigation, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The sources informed The Nation that four deputy directors, including Mehboob Alam, Muhammad Zubair, Aamir Marth and Asma Chaudhary, will assist Rizwan in the corruption references. They claimed that all the names were finalised on Monday by Director General NAB Nasir Iqbal in consultation with the NAB’s top officials.

The sources said that two references will be assigned to the NAB Rawalpindi and another two references to the NAB Lahore.