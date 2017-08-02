BAHAWALPUR - The PML-N Youth Wing took out a rally to express solidarity with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and chanted in the N League’s favour. In the rally, City Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi, Deputy Mayor, Malik Munir Iqbal Channar, former MPA Sammiullah Chaudhry, Market Committee Chairman Tahir Janbaz participated.

Mayor City Aqeel Najam Hashmi said, “No allegation of corruption or kickbacks has been proved against Nawaz Sharif, despite the concerns we have accepted the decision of Supreme Court with patience and we will keep on doing this. He added that the Nawaz Sharif-led party will once again be triumphant among people.

He said, “Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders say that they will not let go of Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and now competition is between Imran and us. We will not let him run away from Pakistan and he will be in Adiala Jail.” Pakistan Muslim League N Youth Wing’s District President Khurram Butt said while addressing with the rally that history will write Nawaz Sharif’s name as the one who brought development and Imran’s as the one who hindered the development. The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with Nawaz Sharif; during the rally party workers kept chanting in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

Divisional Deputy President Youth Wing Malik Aadil Anwar said that no one can separate Nawaz Sharif from Pakistan and its people, Pak Army Is standing behind Pakistan and democracy, and “we will present our case in front of the people in 2018 elections.”