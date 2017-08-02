SIALKOT - The parliamentarians belonging to Gujranwala Division have started lobbying for their induction in the federal cabinet to be established soon after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and the election of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as new premier.

In the division, there were four federal ministers including Sialkot-based Khawaja Asif, the former federal minister for defence, water and power; Zahid Hamid, the former federal minister for law and climate change; Narowal-based Ch Ahsan Iqbal, the former federal minister for planning and development; and Gujranwala-based Khurram Dastgir, the former federal minister for commerce.

Now, they are again busy lobbying for their re-induction in the new federal cabinet. They are also in the race to again get the portfolios of the federal ministers. Now, the official protocol and security staff from these former federal ministers were called back to Islamabad by the Cabinet Division after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

On the other hand, the former federal ministers are hopeful that all the federal ministers in Nawaz Sharif cabinet would also be the federal ministers in the new cabinet, however, the portfolios of the some federal ministers might be changed in this new cabinet.

Meanwhile, PML-N parliamentarian from Daska Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah has offered Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to contest the by-election from his constituency (NA 113, Daska-Sialkot).

He told the newsmen at Daska that he was ready to resign from his seat to vacate it for his leader. There were total 353,741 registered votes in constituency and Iftikharul Hassan was elected as MNA from the constituency by getting 118,192 votes in 2013 general elections.

According to the local leaders of PML-N Sialkot district, there is a bright chance of contesting the by-election from the constituency by Shehbaz Sharif who will also contest from NA 120 Lahore on Nawaz Sharif’s seat.

FLOOD TRAINING: The senior officials of Rescue 1122 Sialkot gave the week-long fire safety, life saving and emergency training to as many as 23 students of Govt Vocational Training Institute Sialkot here. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Syed Kamal Abid said that now these trained students will perform their two-month long internship and practical training with the rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot in different shifts at different places in emergency.

LAPTOPS DISTRIBUTED

MNA Ahsan Iqbal has said that man is incomplete without knowledge as the secret of national prosperity and development lies in the promotion of education.

He said that it has become vital for everyone to get more education to face the national and international challenges. He stated this while addressing the participants of a laptop distribution ceremony held at Narowal.

He said that the Punjab government was making efforts for ensuring easy access of all the students to the quality education which would also be helpful to bring educational revolution in the country.