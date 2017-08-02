Islamabad/Lahore - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-election in NA-120 Lahore.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to the ECP schedule, the election in NA-120 will take place on September 17, while candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers between August 10 and August 12. The ECP will review nomination papers between August 15 and August 17.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid are main contenders of the by-polls.

The Supreme Court in its verdict in the Panamagate case had found Nawaz Sharif “unfit to hold office” following which he stepped down from his post. Shortly after, the ECP also issued a notification disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as member of the National Assembly.

It may be noted that the PML-N parliamentary party had named incumbent Shehbaz Sharif as next permanent prime minister for which he will contest election from NA-120.

Shahid Haqqan Abbasi, who was voted to the PM office yesterday, will serve this top executive post in the Centre till Shehbaz Sharif’s election to the National Assembly.

PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid had lost the May 2013 election to Nawaz Sharif with a margin of about 40,000 votes.

PPP TO FIELD STRONG

CANDIDATE IN NA-120

The PPP has decided to field a strong candidate against the nominees of its rival parties.

In a statement issued in Lahore on Tuesday, party’s central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira said that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will interview the candidates before making a final decision.

He said that party had sought applications from candidates aspiring to contest election from NA-120. The PPP will field a strong candidate in NA-120, he said.