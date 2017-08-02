Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhary Nisar has excused himself from being cabinet member of interim Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi, reported Waqt News.

According to sources, most of the cabinet will consist of old ministers as Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Ishaq Dar will resume their previous duties and expected to take oath today.

Chaudhary Nisar has refused to become minister again due to some 'personal reasons', sources stated.

Earlier,Former interior minister penned down a farewell letter to the Secretary of Ministry of Interior, praising his services.

He termed his recent tenure as the toughest of thirty years political career.

The ex-interior minister praised Arif Ahmed Khan for his resilience since the very start.

On July 27th, while addressing media, Nisar stated that he will resign from Member of National Assembly (MNA) seat and office of Interior Ministry on day of Panama verdict.

While addressing 'most difficult press conference' he said that he will leave politics and will never contest election again.

"I am not taking extreme step because of pressure from friends," he stated.

Chaudhary Nisar further stated that he is not angry from the party. "It is hard times for party and why should I be angry during this time from my leadership," he said.

While discussing on Panama case he said by grace of God, Nawaz Sharif will be successful in the Leaks and he will personally go to congratulate the premier . "But if he failed, I will be the one who will defend him and my party," he said.