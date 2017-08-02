ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Embassy of Iraq in Kabul. A foreign ministry statement issued here said: “We stand in solidarity with our Iraqi and Afghan brothers who underwent this ordeal and suffered the terrible attack. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and sincere condolence to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those who have suffered injuries in the incident.” The statement added: “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. –Staff Reporter

It is a global phenomenon and all countries must cooperate to fight this menace.”