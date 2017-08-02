Pakistan has strongly condemned yesterday's terrorist attack at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan resulting in the loss of precious lives while many have been injured.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office today, Pakistan conveyed its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.

Pakistan has reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. “Eliminating the scourge of terrorism requires cooperation among states,” the FO said.