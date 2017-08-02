KASUR - Dacoits and thieves took away cash and other valuables worth Rs1.2 million in different incidents here the other day.

According to Pattoki City Police, three dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist, Rizwan, near Jaguwala and snatched Rs118,000 from him. In another incident, thieves stole cash worth more than Rs1 million from a shop on Allama Iqbal Road owned by Malik Ramazan. Police registered cases and launched investigation.