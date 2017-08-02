ISLAMABAD: Before swearing in of the federal cabinet, Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Governor House Murree to meet party leader Nawaz Sharif today.

According to sources, the matters under discussion are contemporary political developments and the formation of a new federal cabinet.

The new federal cabinet will continue to include majority of the members, on the same posts, that were part of Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet.

Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi himself was serving as the petroleum minister in Sharif’s cabinet till last Friday.

A change to be noted is the absence of disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from the federal cabinet.

After vacating the PM house following his disqualification as Prime Minister of Pakistan by Supreme Court, Nawaz Sharif has been residing in Murree.