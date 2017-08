SAMBRIAL - Police saved the lives of a family when their car fell into Marala Ravi Link Canal the other day. According to police, Ashraf was coming from Wazirabad along with his children when his car became uncontrolled and fell into the canal near Sahowala. The policemen of Sahowal Post took action and rescued Ashraf, his 5 years old daughter Fatima and 10 years old son Hassan.