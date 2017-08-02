HAFIZABAD - Local workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) vehemently condemned PTI chairman Imran Khan’s speech against PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on the PTI’s Thanksgiving Day.

The PPP workers advised the PTI chairman to avoid posing such malicious allegations against the PPP co-chairman. PPP (women wing) District President Khalida Shahid and Former DBA President Arshad Mehind said that the workers and party won’t be frightened of threats by Imran Khan.

56 HELD IN COMBING

The district police claimed to have rounded up 56 outlaws including 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 15 court absconders here the other day.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on anti-social elements in different areas of the district during which at least 56 outlaws were arrested. They also included 14 proclaimed offenders and 15 court absconders wanted in different cases of heinous crime. The police also recovered firearms, drugs and stolen articles from their possession. DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul said that crackdowns under National Action Plan produced good results in reducing crime incidents in the area.

Admin seals 35 illegal

clinics; 30 peddlers

held in ops

At least 35 illegal clinics being run by quacks were sealed and 30 drug-peddlers were held under 3-MPO during a weeklong crackdown launched across the district, Acting Deputy Commissioner Allah Ditta Warraich said.

Talking to media, he said that the quacks were playing havoc with the public lives while the drug-peddlers, on the other hand, are ruining lives of the youth. He said that these elements deserve no leniency and will be dealt with sternly. He said that the detained drug-peddlers have been sent to jail, adding that the DCs have been empowered to detain drug peddlers for one month under 3-MPO. He said that cases of quacks are being sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission for pursuing legal action against them.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that most of the clinics of quacks were sealed in rural areas but they are working without let or hindrance in urban areas. The DC assured the mediamen of action against such clinics without any discrimination. To a query, he assured mediamen of effective steps to eliminate stray dogs and rats from Hafizabad city.

The DC informed the media that Hafizabad has managed to secure top place amongst 36 districts of Punjab. He added that Hafizabad DHQ Hospital has already been declared best hospital in the province and its medical superintendent has also been rewarded by the government for good performance. He assured that Auto Ref computerised machine would soon be provided in the hospital.