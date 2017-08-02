ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief today has call upon party meeting to consider the option to pursue legal action against Ayesha Gulalai.

According to details the meeting will be held in Bani Gala at 4 pm and will review Ayesha Gulalai scathing allegations and the party’s reaction over it.

Yesterday Ayesha Gulalai alleged that the honour of PTI female members is not safe from PTI chairman Imran Khan and his party members, and that Imran Khan sent improper text messages to party female members.

She discloses that the first message she received from Imran Khan was in October 2013 and many other female members also received those messages. She also said that Imran Khan keeps Blackberry phone and asks the female party members to also carry Blackberry so that messages couldn't be track down.

She said that, “The messages contained words that nobody’s esteem would tolerate. They can be recover by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)”.

Ayesha Gulalai further added that she had no intentions of joining the ruling party but at least PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could be trusted for respecting women.