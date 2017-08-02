Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s website, www.insaf.pk was hacked by 'Voice of Pakistan' group.

A message on PTI’s website can be witnessed,

It is stated on the hacked site that there was no respect for women in PTI. They also posted former PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai’s picture doing press conference, to show their support. The message also says that PMLN is a better party as compared to PTI and ‘we will never vote for you Imran Khan.’ Pakistan Zindabad is also mentioned on the site.

When the news spread of PTI website being hacked people tried logging in, some of them received a message that the site was 'Recovered by PTI lover.'

Earlier in the day addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Gulalai alleged Imran wanted to introduce western culture in Pakistan, adding that women workers were “not safe in the party”.

“PTI, especially Imran Khan, has no moral values when it comes to treating their female members. I belong to a tribe from Waziristan and for us Pakhtoons, respect and moral values are everything.”

Claiming that PTI has its own rules and regulations for party tickets, Gulalai said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto gave her two tickets based on her performance.

"PPP knows how to treat and respect women. BB gave me two party tickets for my talent and performance as a worker," she added.

The former PTI worker said nepotism is rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has given government contracts worth billions of rupees to his relatives.