KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister, Sohail Anwar Siyal, confirmed that seven SHOs have been suspended for their failure to control crime in their respective police departments.

The provincial home minister said that government is putting efforts to bring improvement in the police department.

Sindh government has withdrawn powers of Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja to decide the transfers and postings of senior police officials in the province. Approved by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the order empowers the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department of the provincial government to issue the transfers and postings of SPs, SSPs and equivalent officers with direct approval of the chief minister.

The government's order of August 9, 2016, whereby powers were delegated to the IGP for transfers and postings of SPs and SSPs "is hereby cancelled/withdrawn", reads the order.