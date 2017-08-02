KASUR - Three persons were killed in different incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, a motorcyclist identified as Amjad Pervaiz was crushed to death by a speeding truck on Depalpur Road near Noorpur Canal. In another incident, a 25-year-old labourer, Abu Bakr, was crushed to death by a train near Pattoki Toll Plaza. In Zaheerabad Colony Chunian, Ali was fixing a faulty fan when he was electrocuted. Police are investigating.