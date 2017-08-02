SIALKOT - A girl’s parents allegedly poisoned to death the youth for breaking up his engagement with her in village Ditta Zaid-Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil.

Usman (23) and his family broke up his engagement with the daughter Uzma of Heera Chaudhry due to some unknown reason. On the day of incident, her parents Heera and Misbah Bibi called Usman at their home and allegedly poured poison into his throat, due to which he died.

On the report of Afzal, the father of the victim, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused. The police claimed that the accused have confessed to killing the youth by giving him poison.

The police later handed over the body to his grieved family for burial after autopsy. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended his funeral.

Meanwhile, the people found a chopped off dead body of an unknown person, floating in Marala-Ravi-Link Canal near village Kharoliyaan-Motra, Daska tehsil.

According to the local police, some unknown accused brutally tortured to death the unknown person, chopped off his dead body, into different parts, beyond its recognition. They packed dead body in a suitcase and threw it in the canal.

A pregnant woman died due to allegedly negligence of hospital staff, while hospital administration has started inquiry into the matter. Saba resident of Emanabad swallowed poisonous pills over a dispute with her husband, she was rushed to DHQ hospital by the heirs but duty staff allegedly did not pay proper attention to the patient while heirs themselves tried to reinstate the breaths of the patient. The heirs alleged that Saba died due to negligence of duty staff while on the other hand hospital administration has ordered an inquiry about the matter.