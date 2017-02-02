QUETTA - The Levies yesterday apprehended 16 members of the hunting party of a Qatari prince at a check post in Noshki over some violations.

The Levies nailed 16 persons, including three foreign members of the hunting party of the Qatari prince at a Noshki check post when they violated the Levies’ orders at the check post. The arrested persons included three foreigners and 13 Pakistanis. The Qatari Sheikh’s hunting party was leaving Quetta for Mashkail in four vehicles when the incident took place.

The whereabouts of three nailed foreigners have yet to be ascertained.

The farmers and residents as well as various political parties are already infuriated over the arrival of the Qatari princes in Balochistan for hunting houbara bustard. The farmers complain the hunting parties damage their standing crops and farms, but all in vain.

COMPLAINT CELL SET UP TO CEMENT PUBLIC-POLICE COORDINATION

A complaint cell has been set up at Central Police Office in Quetta to strengthen mutual coordination between people and police.

The establishment of the cell is aimed at addressing people’s complaints against violation of police powers, non-registration of FIRs and others.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Ahsan Mahboob, inspecting the complaint cell, said the complaint cell had been established under the chair of the AIG (vigilance) to bridge distance between people and police and strengthen public confidence on the force.

The IGP said toll-free number and e-mail facility had been provided to the people through which they could directly lodge their complaints.

Toll-free number is 091-111-775-544 and e-mail address is: complaintcellcpoqta@gmail.com.