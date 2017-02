KARACHI: 22 tonnes of coal goes missing from a train compartment that was heading for Sahiwal from Karachi.



According to the guard at the railway station, “The train had stopped at a railway station near Bahawalpur.” But they were not sure how the coal disappeared from the compartment. They informed the assistant station manager when they found doors near the wheels ajar.

The coal was being taken for a coal power plant in a special Chinese train.