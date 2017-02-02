SIALKOT/MANDI BAHAUDDIN : -Unknown persons stole and slaughtered 31 more donkeys from Pasrur tehsil and six from Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday. Reportedly, some unknown accused stole the donkeys of the local poor labourers from their Deras and slaughtered them. Thieves in Mandi Bahauddin also lifted 6 donkeys from different Deras and drove them to a sugarcane field. They slaughtered them all, removed the skins and there after they went away unnoticed with skins and meatThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 02-Feb-2017 here.
37 more donkeys stolen, slaughtered
