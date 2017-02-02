QUETTA - At least four terrorists of a banned outfit were killed yesterday in exchange of fire with security forces.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Frontier Corps and other law-enforcement agencies, on a tip-off that several terrorists were present in Dera Bugti, raided the place, killed four outlaws in exchange of fire and arrested three others.

During the action of the security forces, four hideouts of terrorists were destroyed in the area, besides recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunitions. The arms included 31 improvised explosive devices, 80 hand grenades, 20kg explosives, 20 rockets, thousands of rounds, communication instruments and other destructive materials.

The terrorists were involved in extortion, kidnapping for ransom and attacks on government installations and security forces.

COP SHOT DEAD IN DMJ

Target killing of police personnel continued in Dera Murad Jamali as another cop fell prey to unidentified assailants on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the police constable Amir Bakhsh Jakrani was targeted by unidentified killers in the premises of City Police Station of Dera Murad Jamali who was leaving for home after performing his duty at Nawab Shaheed Post. The culprits managed to escape successfully after committing the crime.

Getting information of the incident, heavy contingent of police reached the crime spot and shifted the body to civil hospital for medico-legal formalities.

“We have no enmity with anyone, said the brother of fallen police constable at civil hospital while talking to media men and added, “My brother was targeted in cold blood and we want justice.”

It is relevant to mention here that at least six cops including an inspector were gunned down in last two months in Nasirabad.

IED BLAST IN TURBAT

An improvised explosive device planted on a roadside went off with a powerful explosion in Turbat, no casualty was, however, reported.

According to details, the IED was planted on a roadside in the area of Dasht Blangkor in Turbat, which exploded, causing no damage to lives or properties. The district administration rushed to the site and launched an operation. The police sources revealed anti-state elements used at least 3kg explosives in the IED.