Member Development and Communication, of Planning Commission, Dr. Zubair Iqbal Ghauri has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would provide employment opportunity to over 700,000 people, Radio Pakistan reported.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said that CPEC project was not only confined to building roads but it is comprehensive project for socio-economic development of the country.

He said energy projects costing over US $ 35 billion were part of the corridor project which will help country overcome energy crisis.

Construction of deep sea port, international airport at Gwadar, and setting up of industrial zones along CPEC are hallmark of this ambitious project, he added.

Dr. Zubair Iqbal said technical training institutes are also being set up along the CPEC route as well as in Gwadar to provide skilled workers to industry.

He said Gwadar is being upgraded as big international city and all facilities are being provided there. Two dams are being constructed to meet water requirements of the city.

To a question, he said “we want all regional countries to join this game-changer project but those pulling our legs cannot be welcomed”.