Sindh Rangers claim that they have killed Leader of Lyari gang war Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla in an exchange of fire in Lyari, Karachi.

Two of close associates of Baba Ladla were also killed in the firing, Sikandar alias Sikko and Mohammad Yaseen alias Mama.

According to the press release issued by the Sindh Rangers, they were involved in numerous terrorist incidents and heinous crimes.

On a tip-off Sindh Rangers reached the area as a result of it, the gangsters opened fire and threw hand grenades. During the encounter Baba Ladla and his two accomplices were killed.