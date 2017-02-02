TOBA TEK SINGH-District administration hosted a party in the honour of for Chinese engineers who are at work in the construction of motorway (M-4) project. Spring festival week is being celebrated in accordance with Chinese New Year 2017.

In their speeches on the occasion, Chinese officials Mr Choui, Mr Liao and Ms Chin as well as Pakistani officers said that friendship of China and Pakistan is apparent from the strong participation of Chinese experts in various projects in Pakstan. Happy Chinese new year gifts were also given to the Chinese personnel in the function by the locals.