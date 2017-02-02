ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Pakistan Army has always measured up to the challenges and expectations of our nation.

“Taking inspiration from war veterans and their spirit of sacrifice, Pakistan Army has always measured up to the challenges and expectations of our nation”, COAS said during his visit to 16 Baloch Regiment at Sialkot Cantonment on Monday.

According to ISPR, the COAS was commissioned as 2/Lt. Both, the COAS and his father have commanded this battalion. COAS spent the day with serving and retired soldiers and war veterans of the battalion who felt proud to see their officer as COAS.

Recollecting the memories, COAS said that a unit is grooming place for soldiers as well as officers who undertake the challenges of professional life together. Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot Corps Commander, Lt Gen Ikram Ul Haque received the COAS.