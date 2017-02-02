An Imam Masjid (prayer leader) has been arrested today during a search operation by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar for allegedly possessing suicide jacket and explosives.

Sources said that suicide jacket and explosive material had been recovered for some days before during a search operation but due to certain reasons the suspect was not arrested. Later law enforcement agencies through an affective mechanism ensured the arrest of the suspect.

According to CTD, the arrested suspect, identified as Sahab Ur Rehman, is Afghan national.