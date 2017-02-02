ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday heard disqualification references against PTI top leaders MNA Imran Khan and MNA Jahangir Tareen and adjourned the case till February 15.

These references were sent by the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq under clause (2) of article 63 of the Constitution. Seven petitioners, including Muhammad Talal Chaudhry, are seeking disqualification of Imran Khan on the basis of false statements made by him in nomination forms and mis-declaration of assets and liabilities.

While Muhammad Khan Daha and four others have moved to ECP seeking disqualification of Jahangir Tareen.

The five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muahmmad Raza Khan asked the respective legal counsels of the petitioners and respondents for arguments.

Naeeem Bukhari, legal counsel while taking part in proceedings sought more time from the Commission for submitting his response. Sikandar Bashir Advocate, Legal Counsel of Jahangir Tareen, was also present.

At this moment Muhammad Akram Sheikh Advocate, legal counsel of Muhammad Talal Chaudhry and Muhammad Khan Daha reminded legal counsel of Imran Khan that he also sought time for submitting his response during the previous hearing.

However, Chief Election Commissioner asked Naeem Bukhari about the timeline he wishes to submit his response. Naeem Bukhari responded by 15 February. On this the Chief Election Commissioner asked him to make it by 14 February. At this point Muhammad Akram Sheikh again intervened and said that Valentine Day falls on February 14. The Commission adjourned the hearing till 14 February. Imran Khan is accused of concealing details of his property in Bani Gala Islamabad and his offshore company, while Jahangir Tareen is accused of concealing details of his written off loans from bank and information pertaining to his offshore company.