MANDI BAHAUDDIN -The grave of a woman buried two days ago was found open in Kuthiala Sheikhan graveyard.

The residents of the village reported the incident to Kuthiala Sheikhan police. After visiting the grave, police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress. According to the villagers, the woman used to do black magic and because of that her grave had opened by invisible forces. DPO Omer Salamat also visited the grave and asked police officials to trace out the culprits and their motive for digging out the grave.

APPROVAL GRANTED: In a meeting held at his office, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Sial granted approval for installation of 36 water filtration plants. He asked ACS of three tehsils to recommend proper sites in Mandi, Phalia and Malakwal cities for installing the plants. He said the site recommended be situated at a point where maximum people can utilise these water plants. In second phase water filtration plants would be installed in every union council of the district.

He also asked assistant commissioners to preferably find out government land in the cities for installing the plants. He said the citizens have been facing problem of non availability of clean and disease free water and installation of these plants would resolve this problem to large extent. The meeting was attended by ACs of all three tehsils, Assistant Director Local Government and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Mandi Bahauddin.