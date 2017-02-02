QUETTA : Frontier Corps and security forces have carried out an operation against terrorists in area of Dera Bugti.

At least four terrorists were eliminated during crossfire while three were arrested by the personnel.

Four hideouts of terrorists were destroyed and explosives as well as weapons were recovered.

The weapons included 12 magazines, 31 IEDs, 80 hand grenades, twenty kilograms of explosives, 20 rocket launchers, numerous rounds and communication tools.

All these weapons and explosive materials were taken into custody. The arrested and killed terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and carrying out attacks on security forces.