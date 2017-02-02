Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan while speaking at a seminar in National Defence University said “Pakistan has always shown maximum flexibility for promoting peace and tranquility in the region.”

He further explained, “Security is a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted issue. There is no way that it can be used only for closing borders.”

While commenting on the new US President he said, “President Trump has sent a negative message to the Muslim World.” He recalled of a summit which was held in February 2015 in Washington, “all parties had attending the summit agreed that Terrorism cannot be linked to any religion.”

Chaudary Nisar also said, “There is a tendency in South Asia to mix politics with security, whereas security and politics are two different things. Freedom movements cannot be equated with terrorism.”