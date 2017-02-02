ISLAMABAD: The government has accused the previous Zardari-led PPP government for not taking required actions terming it as a failure to comply under the 2008 United Nations resolution which designated Hafiz Saeed’s organisation as a terrorist outfit.

“As a matter of record, the actions taken by the government of Pakistan have been carried out as per obligations vis-à-vis listing of Jamaatud Dawa under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior in a statement, yesterday, which the ministry released as an official response to a statement of India’s Ministry of External Affairs regarding the detention of JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. The spokesperson stated that Pakistan did not need any certification or endorsement from India over the recent actions it had taken in relation to Hafiz Saeed.

“If indeed, India is serious about its allegations, it should come up with concrete evidence against Hafiz Mohammad Saeed which is sustainable in court of law in Pakistan or for that matter anywhere in the world,” the spokesperson said, stressing that: “Mere casting aspersions and leveling allegations without any corroborating evidence would not help the cause of peace in the region.”

“Various actions that needed to be taken under the relevant resolution, i.e. arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze, were not carried out for some reasons by the previous governments,” the spokesperson said further hinting at the PPP Government .

The statement put forward the consideration of the impression that India had constantly been using Hafiz Saeed’s political activities as a tool to malign Pakistan and stated along that “The international community should take note and understand that Pakistan is a democratic society where judiciary takes free, independent and transparent decisions.”

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan was still looking for justification and explanation from India regarding how all the accused involved in the Samjhota Express bombing, in which 68 Pakistani nationals lost their lives, had not suffered any punishment or undergone trial for their actions.

“The involvement of Indian army officer Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit and Hindu extremist leaders like Swami Aseemanand of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the Samjhota Express terrorist incident is a matter of record and has been widely reported in the international press without any positive response from India,” the spokesperson said as he underlined the stalemate of unreprimanded aassailants.

In response, the PPP spokesman Senator Farhatullah Babar said: “I don’t know what actions were taken on the resolution at that time,” adding that it was the PPP government which enacted in 2013 a legislation under which a banned organisation could not work or operate through a new name or different identity.

Mr Babar defended his position by refering to why present government took more than three years for implementation of the same UN resolution. He referred it to the same question that had been previously raised in the Senate, when the interior ministry had made a statement that the government had not banned the JuD be­­cause of a decision of a high court but when the government produced a copy of the decision after an impartial ruling by Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, it depicted that the court had only raised a technical question as to why the JuD had not been categorised in the Fourth Schedule, which is a prerequisite for imposition of a ban on any organisation.