ISLAMABAD - The news of Prime Minister’s gift of a horse to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and its denial by the government officials flashed on private television channel throughout the day.

The news was also hit on social media where people kept on driving their own interpretation of the activity as some were linking it to the Panama issue while the others were highlighting the benevolence of government on Qatari royal family members after the surfacing of Panama Papers revelations.

But the government strictly denied the news of airlifting a gift of a horse for Amir of Qatar.

State Minister for Information Maryam Aourangzeb dubbed it as baseless and false and even termed the official letter, presented on the media, carrying the travel details false and fabricated.

She, however, admitted the government had planned to gift a horse to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his visit to Pakistan some six months back but due to his other pressing engagements the event of gifting a horse to the Amir could not take place.

The news carried by the private television channels reported the airlifting of a horse to Qatar on PAF special plane C-130 Wednesday and as per schedule the plane would return back today(Feb.2).

As per the report, earlier the plane was to fly for Qatar on Jan. 28 and was to return back on 29th but later the plan was changed due to some unknown reasons. She said that such news tarnish the image of the country. She said that the media should verify the facts before airing such news items. She said it is the tradition to present gifts to visiting heads of state and their record was available in the office concerned.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came up with a clarification of the news item aired by some news channels regarding airlifting a horse to Qatar in C-130 aircraft, terming it baseless and incorrect. "PAF strongly denies the content of this news," the PAF spokesman said.