SIALKOT -The Sialkot mayor announced the local government and Gepco officials would jointly take reading of electricity meters every month in order to stop overbilling.

Talking to a Gepco officials’ meeting, the Sialkot Mayor said the joint practice would help avert the wrong billing. He added that the payment of the bogus billing to Gepco would not be tolerated. He said Gepco should ensure billing as per the reading.

He said that now the officials of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Gepco would conduct accurate meter reading of electricity connections. He narrated that the decision has been made following the prolonged wrong billing/overbilling by Gepco.

EXAM CENTRES SET UP: The Punjab Examination Commission has established 540 examination centres in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsil for holding the annual exams of fifth and eighth classes from February 2 to 11.

District Education Authority CEO M Farooq said that the annual exams of fifth class would be held under the supervision of Punjab Examination Commission on February 02, 2017 in Sialkot district, in which 49,400 students will appear. The annual exams of the eighth class would be held on 11 February in which 45,600 students will appear for which 274 examination centers have been established in Sialkot district.

VISIT: District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Sialkot Abdul Qayyum Khan visited District Jail and met with the male and female prisoners. DSJ listened to their problems sympathetically and assured the early solution to their problems.

The DSJ also checked the jail meal and inspected the health and medical facilities being provided for the inmates. The DSJ also reviewed the security measures, CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and mobile phone jammers at jail.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Sialkot jail Malik Safar Nawaz told the DSJ that the jail had a capacity of 750 prisoners. He said that the jail was overloaded with 2,600 male and female prisoners.