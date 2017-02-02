ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior has placed the names of 38 persons affiliated with Jamaatud Dawa and banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including Hafiz Saeed, on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The ministry has forwarded a letter along with the list of 38 persons to all the provincial governments, departments concerned and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) so that they could not travel abroad. However, spokesman of the Interior Ministry neither denied nor confirmed this development.

Asif Khursheed, Media Coordinator JuD, said that there was already a ban on travelling of Hafiz Saeed since 2008 and he had not travelled abroad since that time. He said that similarly, some other leaders of JuD were already facing international travelling ban since that time.

Meanwhile, strongly reacting to the statement of India’s External Affairs Ministry about detention of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Pakistan said on Wednesday that it does not need any certification or endorsement from New Delhi over the recent actions it has taken in relation to detention of Hafiz Saeed.

Indian External Affairs Ministry in a statement the other day had said that the arrest of JuD chief was not enough and demanded of Pakistan to take more steps and conduct a ‘credible crackdown on militant groups’.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Interior in a statement said that as a matter of record the actions taken by the government of Pakistan had been carried out as per obligations vis-à-vis listing of Jamaatud Dawa under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

He said that various actions that needed to be taken under the relevant resolution i.e arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze were not carried out for some reasons by the previous governments.

The government issued detention orders of four other JuD leaders, including Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niazi besides Hafiz Saeed and took them into protective custody on Monday night. In addition to that, the JuD and the Falah-i-Insaaniat Foundation (FIF), a charity sister organisation of JuD, were included in the second schedule and placed on the government’s watch list for six months under Section (1) 11EEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The spokesperson said that India had constantly been using Hafiz Saeed’s political activities as a tool to malign Pakistan. The international community should take note and understand that Pakistan is a democratic society where judiciary takes free, independent and transparent decisions. If indeed India is serious about its allegations, it should come up with concrete evidence against Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, which is sustainable in court of law in Pakistan or for that matter anywhere in the world. Mere casting aspersions and levelling allegations without any corroborating evidence would not help the cause of peace in the region, the spokesman added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan is still looking for justification and explanation from India as to how all the accused involved in Samjhota Express bombing where 68 Pakistani nationals lost their lives had gone scot-free. The involvement of Indian Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit and Hindu extremist leaders like Swami Aseemanand of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the Samjhota Express terrorist incident is a matter of record and has been widely reported in the international press without any positive response from India, he added.