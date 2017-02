Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to construct technology city under CPEC at Rashakai Industrial Zone in Nowshera, Radio Pakistan reported.

This was announced by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak at a meeting in Peshawar.

The Chief Minister said Frontier Works Organization will construct two townships at a cost of more than seven hundred billion rupees.

He also directed to provide electricity to industrial units at Rashakai and Dera Ismail Khan on concessional rates.