The Lahore High court (LHC) has given orders to acquit a death-row prisoner, who has died two years back in Jail .

The acquitted person Syed Rasool was accused in the killing a person in 2009 in Sargodha.

LHC wrote a letter to his family informing that the prisoner was acquitted in the murder case, however, the family replied that he had died in 2014.