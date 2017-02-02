MULTAN-Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said on Wednesday that a new structure was being evolved for elimination of corruption from the judiciary and the disposal of pending cases.

The CJ on various occasions added that the judges and judicial officers would be recruited on merit with their success in the competitive examination after the enforcement of judicial act. He said that the scales of the judges and judicial staff were being upgraded to offer them more facilities. He declared that the judges would be given promotion on the basis of their performance and not ACR.

The CJ further revealed that the number of senior civil judge seats was being increased to three in each district with a view to end pendency of cases. He declared that the judicial staff would be given performance allowance on good performance. “The motive behind these steps is to end conventional judicial system and establish it on latest lines,” he added.

He said that new judges colonies were being set up besides acquiring new vehicles for the judges with the support of Punjab government. He said that the families of such judicial officers and judges, who passed away during duty, would be looked after and given full financial cover.

He said that injustice and weak mechanism of accountability caused problems in the society. “When Allah Almighty gives authority, He also puts heavy responsibility on one’s shoulders,” he added. He said that a good coordination between the bar and the bench could ensure timely justice to the oppressed. He asked the judges to observe patience while making decisions so that public confidence in the judicial system can be revived.

Addressing the judges and judicial officers from entire division here at Circuit House, the chief justice said that more courses were introduced at judicial academy to uplift the capabilities of the judges. He directed all subordinate courts to end pendency forthwith and offer relief to the public.

Later on, District and Sessions Judge Multan Bahadur Ali Khan presented a shield to the CJ on behalf of district judiciary. Earlier, the chief justice inspected the guard of honour and salute presented by a police contingent on his arrival.

SEMINAR ON BREASTFEEDING: Speakers at an awareness seminar warned on Wednesday the incidence of breast cancer was much higher among the mothers avoiding breastfeeding their babies as compared to those avoid doing so.

The seminar was organised by the Institute of Pure and Applied Biology, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on mothers, newborns and importance of breastfeeding.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Amjad Farooq said that Pakistan had the highest incidence of breast cancer and the mothers could avert this deadly disease by breastfeeding their infants.

Child specialist Ibad Ali said that mother milk boosted the immunity of the children to such a high level that the kid defeated all diseases easily.

He added that the motherfeed made the children mentally and physically very strong. He pointed out that the west had recognised the importance of breastfeeding and they started breastfeeding their infants. He said that the children fell prey to serious ailments due to the oblivion of mothers on the benefits of breastfeeding.