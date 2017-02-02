GUJRANWALA/OKARA-An unmarried couple committed suicide by jumping on a railway track in front of the coming train on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the love birds were walking beside railway track when train reached near they both jumped in front of the train and were crushed to death.

Sadar Police have started investigation. The deceased girl was identified as Mehwish while identity of young man could not be found till filling up this report.

PROTEST: Dozens of Gepco employees staged a protest against delay in the regularisation of their services in front of Gepco office. The protesters alleged that they were appointed two years before on contract; now their contract period has expired but neither their contract was being renewed nor their services regularised by the Gepco authorities. They also said their salaries were not released by the last month. The protesters demanded that their services may kindly be regularized and their salaries may be released as soon as possible.

KILLING ON RESISTANCE: A man was gunned down while his son injured by the dacoits while showing resistance during robbery here at People’s Colony. It was reported that Khalid 50 years old and his son Mohsin 25 years old were present at their general store when three armed men riding on a motorcycles reached their and tried to snatch cash when both Khalid and Mohsin resisted they opened fire at them, resultantly both son and father injured and were rushed to DHQ hospital where father Khalid died. Peoples colony police have registered the case and started investigations.

ACCIDENT IN OKARA: A bike rider was crushed to death while his two friends got injuries when a truck hit them on the road.

Baber, Aslam and Baber of village 30/4L were going on motorcycle near village 11/4L when an oncoming truck (LES-3888) hit and ran over them. The Rescue 1122 rushed them to the DHQ Hospital where Baber succumbed to his injuries. The other two persons were being treated in the Hospital.