CHARSADDA : Charsadda police foiled a major terror bid by arresting four terrorists and recovered arms from their custody.

According to police sources, one terrorist was arrested a few days back and on information extracted from him, three others were arrested. They belong to TTP (Fazlullah group). Three terrorists arrested from Shabqadar were identified as Naveed, Ehtesham and Sabir.

Police said the arrested terrorists were involved in several terror activities, attacks on polio mobile teams and at police personnel.

Police said they recovered explosive material, one rocket launcher, three suicide jackets, ball bearings, mortor bombs, police uniforms and badges from their custody.