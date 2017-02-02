KHYBER AGENCY:- The customs officials foiled a bid of mobile phones’ smuggling from Afghanistan at Torkham border on Tuesday. Custom Superintendent Naeem Khan while sharing details said on Wednesday that the custom officials stopped a truck for routine search. During checking, 611 cell phones were recovered which were concealed in various cavities of the vehicle, the official said.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 02-Feb-2017 here.
Mobile phones’ smuggling bid foiled
