Privatisation Commission Chairman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair took oath as the 32nd governor of Sindh in Karachi on Thursday, reported Radio Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Sajjad Ali Shah administered the oath.

Zubair had earlier confirmed his appointment has the new Sindh governor. He had expressed his willingness to work for the speedy development and welfare of the province in collaboration with the provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party.

About his new assignment, he had said it would be a huge responsibility and resolved that he would work to promote good governance in the province.

Muhammad Zubair observed that Karachi was an economic hub of Pakistan and further efforts would be made to turn it into a trajectory for economic activities in the whole region.

The oath-taking ceremony came days after the death of Justice (r) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui, the ailing Sindh governor who died at the age of 79 in Karachi.

Siddiqui had been appointed the governor on November 11 after the resignation of Dr Ishratul Ebad. He was admitted to a private hospital just days after taking the oath. He was the 31st governor of Sindh and his tenure lasted for just two months.